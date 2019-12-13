Janoris Jenkins Released by Giants After Calling Fan 'Retard'

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins runs to the locker room against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Friday that they waived injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins two days after he used an insensitive term in a tweet to a fan.

On Wednesday, when a fan questioned why Jenkins' statistical output hadn't led to more wins for the Giants, the 31-year-old corner responded with the following tweet:

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur noted in a statement that Jenkins' tweet played a significant role in the decision to part ways with him: "This was an organizational decision. From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

Following his release Friday, Jenkins suggested on Twitter that he was happy about the move:

The one-time Pro Bowler, also known as Jackrabbit, has registered 54 tackles, 14 passes defended and four interceptions this season.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

