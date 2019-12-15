Presidents Cup 2019: Winners, Highlights, Top Photos and Comments

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The United States continues to own the Presidents Cup thanks to a number of impressive performances in singles competition that resulted in a 16-14 overall win against the international team.

Coming into the final day of action from Australia, the international team held a 10-8 lead thanks in large part to dominating in four-ball. Things were set up for the world squad to at least force a tie for the first time since 2003, if not an outright win for just the second time in the 25-year history of the event (1998).

Here is how things shook out in the 12 singles matches that gave the U.S. its victory, via PGATour.com:

Tiger Woods (United States) def. Abraham Ancer (International): 3 and 2

Hideki Matsuyama (International) tied Tony Finau (United States)

Patrick Reed (United States) def. C.T. Pan (International): 4 and 2

Dustin Johnson (United States) def. Haotong Li (International): 4 and 3

Bryson DeChambeau (United States) tied Adam Hadwin (International)

Sungjae Im (International) def. Gary Woodland (United States): 4 and 3

Patrick Cantlay (United States) def. Joaquin Niemann (International): 3 and 2

Xander Schauffele (United States) def. Adam Scott (International): 2 and 1

Webb Simpson (United States) vs. Byeong Hun An (International): 2 and 1

Cameron Smith (International) def. Justin Thomas (United States): 2 and 1



Louis Oosthuizen (International) tied Matt Kuchar (United States)

Marc Leishman (International) tied Rickie Fowler (United States)

Tiger Woods wrapped up a perfect 3-0 week by knocking off Abraham Ancer in the first match of the day. The U.S. captain made history in the process with his 27th career match victory in Presidents Cup competition.

"We relied on one another as a team, and we did it—together," Woods told reporters after the win. "This cup wasn't going to be given to us. We had to go earn it. And we did."

Matt Kuchar had the honor of securing the win for Team USA with his birdie putt on No. 17:

That moment, combined with the emotion of the day and America's comeback, led to Phil Mickelson tweeting about the event:

Even in defeat, there were still memorable moments for the international team. Cameron Smith, who Australian, had one of two singles victories for his squad. The 26-year-old handed Justin Thomas his first loss in competition this week.

Hopes were high for the world team coming into the final day of competition. They held the outright lead in each of the first three days, though their margin had decreased to two points coming into the singles matches.

Team USA finally took control of things by earning 2.5 points in the first three matches on Saturday. The win extends America's streak of dominance in this event dating back to 1998:

Woods was given the task of leading Team USA for the first time in his legendary career. He certainly played like the captain America needed, and the rest of his squad responded when the spotlight was at its brightest to ensure the Presidents Cup remained with the country yet again.