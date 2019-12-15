Presidents Cup 2019 Leaderboard: Final Scores, Full Pairings and Reaction

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The United States stormed back on the final day to win the 2019 Presidents Cup over the International Team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

A strong finish to Day 3 kept the Americans within striking distance as they faced a 10-8 deficit entering Sunday (Saturday night in the U.S.). Playing captain Tiger Woods kicked things off with a victory over Abraham Ancer, and his teammates followed suit with a 6-2-4 win in singles to secure the trophy.

The United States increased its lead to 11-1-1 in the all-time Presidents Cup series, including an active streak of eight straight victories.

Final Score

United States: 16

International: 14

Day 4 Singles Results

Tiger Woods (U.S.) defeated Abraham Ancer (INT), 3 and 2

Woods, the Americans' playing captain, generated headlines by keeping himself out of both Day 3 sessions despite combining with Justin Thomas to win the United States' first two matches of the event.

The 15-time major champion handled the leadoff role perfectly Sunday. He never trailed and, after Ancer cut the lead to one on the 13th, won two of the next three holes to secure the point.

Hideki Matsuyama (INT) and Tony Finau (U.S.) Tied

Finau trailed by four at the turn before making a massive charge on the backside. He won four straight holes starting at the 10th to get back to all square. Matsuyama edged back in front with a birdie on No. 16, but the American answered back with a birdie on the 17th to get a half-point for his comeback effort.

Patrick Reed (U.S.) defeated C.T. Pan (INT), 4 and 2

Reed, who's found himself at the center of controversy each of the past two weeks, showed no signs of concern as he built a massive lead by winning six of the first seven holes.

Pan brought some drama back into the proceedings by trimming the American's advantage to two after 13 holes. The 2018 Masters champion won two of the next three holes to close it out.

Dustin Johnson (U.S.) defeated Haotong Li (INT), 4 and 3

Like Reed, Johnson was on cruise control for much of the round. He led by four after eight holes, and Li never got back within three as he struggled to generate birdie looks all day.

Adam Hadwin (INT) and Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) Tied

Hadwin won the 17th to force the match to a deciding hole, and he stood over a 17-foot birdie putt for a chance to steal a point for the hosts. He couldn't connect, which allowed DeChambeau to escape with a draw.

Sungjae Im (INT) defeated Gary Woodland (U.S.), 4 and 3

This represented the first full International point of the day to reach the scoreboard, and it didn't come until the United States had already wrested the lead away. It was a strong back-nine surge from Im, who won four of the match's final five holes after it was tied through 10.

Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) defeated Joaquin Niemann (INT), 3 and 2

Cantlay shook off a mid-round malaise that saw Niemann win three out of four holes to grab a 1-up lead at the 10th with a great finishing stretch. The California native captured four of the next five holes before closing it out with a par at No. 16.

Xander Schauffele (U.S.) defeated Adam Scott (INT), 2 and 1

Schauffele put on a clinic of playing ahead in match play, taking the lead after the second hole and going up by four at the turn to outlast Scott, who did sink a late eagle to make things interesting.

Webb Simpson (U.S.) defeated Byeong Hun An (INT), 2 and 1

Simpson left the door open for An with a pair of late bogeys. The South Korean couldn't take advantage of prime position in the 17th fairway, however, which allowed the U.S. to clinch another point with a mere par from Simpson.

The win in this match also guaranteed the Americans could do no worse than a tie in the event.

Cameron Smith (INT) defeated Justin Thomas (U.S.), 2 and 1

Smith put together one of the day's best performances. He fell three behind Thomas, the fourth-ranked player in the world, after just four holes. He proceeded to win six of the next 13 holes compared to just one for the United States superstar for the most improbable International singles point.

Louis Oosthuizen (INT) and Matt Kuchar (U.S.) Tied

The result of the match became a secondary storyline as Kuchar delivered a birdie on the 17th hole to clinch the Presidents Cup for the United States. It marked his first lead on the match after trailing by as much as three on the front side.

Rickie Fowler (U.S.) and Marc Leishman (INT) Tied

Fowler's heroics weren't needed in the end, but he forged his own comeback on Leishman and put himself in position to secure the winning half-point if the U.S. would have needed him.

What's Next?

The 2021 Presidents Cup will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.