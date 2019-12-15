Week 15 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The sun is setting on the 2019 NFL regular season. Yet, as we head into the third-to-last Sunday of the year, there is still plenty left to be decided.

Only three of this season's playoff spots have been cemented—the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens have clinched division titles. The New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers can clinch berths on Sunday.

How will the week unfold? Here, you'll find score predictions for every game, along with the latest over/unders from Caesars. You'll also find a look at the most enticing prop bets for Sunday's action.

NFL Week 15 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Chicago Bears (+4.5, 40.5) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 20-18

Houston Texans (+3, 51.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 27-24

New England Patriots (-10.5, 41.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New England 23-16

Denver Broncos (+9.5, 45) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 31-23

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 49.5) at Carolina Panthers: Seattle 27-20

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 39) at Washington Redskins: Washington 23-19

Miami Dolphins (+3, 45) at New York Giants: New York 27-25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5, 46) at Detroit Lions: Tampa Bay 28-22

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 49.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Cleveland 26-24

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 46.5) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 26-21

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 45) at Los Angeles Chargers: Minnesota 24-22

Atlanta Falcons (+10.5, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (-1, 46.5) at Dallas Cowboys: Los Angeles 30-26

Buffalo Bills (even, 37) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Buffalo 25-18

Indianapolis Colts (+9, 47) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 30-18

Green Bay Packers Over/Under 23.5 Points

Over at Oddschecker.com, you can find a prop involving the Green Bay Packers and an over/under of 23.5 points scored. This is right in line with what Green Bay has averaged this season—23.8 points per game.

Don't be shocked if they fail to reach the mark against the Chicago Bears this week. While Chicago's defense isn't the same elite unit it was a year ago, it's still quite good. The Bears have allowed just 17.8 points per game this season and haven't allowed more than 24 points since Week 7.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, meanwhile, has been wildly inconsistent. They produced 31 points against the New York Giants in Week 13 and just 28 combined points in the two contests that sandwiched the Washington game.

This could be a down week for Rodgers and Co.

Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay Over/Under 60.5 Rushing Yards

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After two straight wins, the Denver Broncos are starting to believe in rookie quarterback Drew Lock. The former Missouri star certainly believes in himself, and it has energized the offense.

"When a quarterback is confident, it helps you out because now he's supposed to be the man of the huddle," running back Phillip Lindsay said, per Keith Cummings of SI.com.

If Denver is going to have a chance against the Kansas City Chiefs, however, it will need strong performances from more than just Lock. Lindsay, in particular, should be a focal point of the offense against Kansas City.

Thanks in large part to an aggressive pass rush, the Chiefs pass defense has started to solidify later in the season. It now ranks 12th, allowing just 227.2 yards per game. However, the Chiefs have struggled against the run, allowing an average of 137.7 rushing yards per game, fifth-most in the league.

This is why the over/under of 60.5 rushing yards for Lindsay found at Oddschecker.com looks favorable from the over side. Lindsay has averaged just over 62 rushing yards per game on the season.

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Over/Under 250.5 Passing Yards

The last prop from Oddschecker.com that we'll examine involves Tennessee Titans quarterback and an over/under of 250.5 passing yards.

Normally, this would be a relatively high over/under for a quarterback most view as a game-manager. Tannehill has been a winner as Tennessee's starter this season, but he hasn't regularly produced huge yardage totals. In three of his seven starts, he has passed for fewer than 250 yards.

However, Tannehill is coming off a 391-yard outing and is going up against a Houston Texans defense that cannot seem to stop the pass. Houston ranks 27th in pass defense and has allowed 265.8 passing yards per game this season. Lock, in just his second pro start, dropped 309 yards on Houston's secondary.

The winner of this game will take control of the AFC South. Expect the Titans to come out firing and for Tannehill to hit the over.