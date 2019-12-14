Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

We're approaching the end of the 2019 NFL season, which means the end of fantasy football. For managers still in the running, it's time to win or go home.

Fortunately, we're in that fantasy sweet spot where bye weeks are over and teams have not yet begun to sit starters. While injuries and matchups will still dictate lineup decisions, many top performers will be available in Week 15.

Here, you'll find a look at the top players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—based on PPR scoring, along with some potential sleepers and injury fill-ins.

Running Back

1. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

10. Melvin Gordon III, Los Angeles Chargers

11. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

13. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

14. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

15. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

16. James White, New England Patriots

17. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

18. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

20. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Sleeper: Patrick Laird, RB, Miami Dolphins

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

If you're worried about the health of running backs James Conner or Josh Jacobs this week—or simply aren't deep at the position—Miami Dolphins runner Patrick Laird is worth a look. The undrafted rookie out of Cal has seen an increased workload in recent weeks and has delivered in PPR formats.

In his last two games, Laird has produced a combined 53 rushing yards, eight receptions, 81 receiving yards and a touchdown.

"Played a solid game," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said, via the team's official website, after Laird made his first career start in Week 14.

Laird should be a solid start this week against the New York Giants and their 27th-ranked defense (376.3 yards per game allowed). He is still available in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

5. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

6. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

9. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

10. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

12. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

14. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

15. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

16. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

17. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

18. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers

19. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

20. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Sleeper: Breshad Perriman, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Unfortunately for many fantasy managers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wideout Mike Evans is done for the season with a hamstring injury.

"Any time you miss a player like Mike on the field, it's a big void," dellow Bucs wideout Chris Godwin said Wednesday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Godwin, who leads Tampa with 1,212 receiving yards, is likely to do his fair share of filling the void, but the Buccaneers could get additional help from third-string receiver Breshad Perriman. The offseason acquisition has had few standout moments, but he has seen significant production over the last two weeks—with eight combined receptions, 157 yards and a touchdown.

Expect Perriman to shine against the Detroit Lions and their 30th-ranked pass defense. He can still be picked up in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight Ends

1. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

6. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

7. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

8. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

9. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Sleeper: David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

David Richard/Associated Press

If you're in a deeper league and are willing to gamble, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku could be just the upside option for you.

Njoku made his return from injured reserve in Week 14 and caught just one pass for four yards. This suggests that he isn't yet at 100 percent and/or hasn't been fully reintegrated into the offense. However, Njoku is an upper-tier tight end when healthy and has a tremendous matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona has struggled against tight ends most of the season—surrendering 131 yards to T.J. Hockenson, 112 to Mark Andrews and 116 to Tyler Higbee. There's no guarantee that Njoku will be the latest beneficiary of Arizona's league-worst pass defense, but the potential is there.

Njoku is still available in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.