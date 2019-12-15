Amanda Nunes Defeats Germaine De Randamie by Unanimous Decision at UFC 245

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes added another successful title defense to her illustrious career with a unanimous-decision win over Germaine de Randamie on the main card of UFC 245 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It wasn't the most dominant performance of Nunes' career. While the Brazilian is known for her impressive knockout power, it was her grappling prowess that secured the win against her Dutch challenger.

The 31-year-old undoubtedly already has the best resume in the history of women's MMA. Her win over de Randamie is her eighth victory over a former UFC champion. She has defeated both Valentina Shevchenko and GDR twice to account for four of those wins.

It's the Brazilian's 10th consecutive win stretching back to 2014, when she lost to Cat Zingano.

De Randamie was beaten by Nunes early in both fighters' careers, back in 2013. Six years later, not much has changed between them, save for Nunes developing into the champion of both the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions.

The Lioness is one of just four UFC fighters to simultaneously hold two belts. None have successfully defended both of them, but that's exactly what Nunes has her eyes set on as her next goal.

"I want to keep doing things nobody has seen before," Nunes told ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "I want to be the first one to defend the two belts."

Nunes won the featherweight title with the most jaw-dropping performance of her career, silencing the revered Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds via knockout.

With Cyborg off to Bellator, there won't be a rematch for that belt, but we should at least see Nunes take on a new challenge. The women's featherweight division barely exists. There are so few fighters signed in the class that the organization doesn't even have rankings.

Given the dearth of intriguing contenders for Nunes, it doesn't seem to matter who is put in front of her; she's the baddest woman on the planet until further notice.