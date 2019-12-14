Presidents Cup 2019 Schedule: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Day 4

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Singles matches will be the order of Day 4 at the 2019 Presidents Cup, with the International team leading the United States 10-8 ahead of play at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

Play takes place on Sunday morning in Melbourne (Saturday evening in the U.S. because of the time difference).

Tiger Woods sat out Day 3, but the skipper will return to action when he faces Abraham Ancer to begin play. Other notable matches include Patrick Reed taking on C.T. Pan, Louis Oosthuizen meeting Matt Kuchar and Marc Leishman against Rickie Fowler.

Day 4 Tee Times and Predictions (International Team vs. USA)

Abraham Ancer vs. Tiger Woods: 6:02 p.m. ET/11:02 p.m. GMT (Woods)

Hideki Matsuyama vs. Tony Finau: 6:13 p.m. ET/11:13 p.m. GMT (Finau)

C.T. Pan vs. Patrick Reed: 6:24 a.m. ET/11:24 p.m. GMT (Pan)

Haotong Li vs. Dustin Johnson: 6:35 a.m. ET/11:35 p.m. GMT (Halved)

Adam Hadwin vs. Bryson DeChambeau: 6:46 p.m. ET/11:46 p.m. ET (Halved)

Sungjae Im vs. Gary Woodland: 10:57 a.m. local time/6:57 p.m. ET (Im)

Joaquin Niemann vs. Patrick Cantlay: 7:08 p.m. ET/12:08 a.m. GMT (Sunday) (Cantlay)

Adam Scott vs. Xander Schauffele: 7:19 a.m. ET/12:19 a.m. GMT (Sunday) (Scott)

Byeong Hun An vs. Webb Simpson: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. GMT (Sunday) (An)

Cameron Smith vs. Justin Thomas: 7:41 p.m. ET/12:41 a.m. GMT (Sunday) (Thomas)

Louis Oosthuizen vs. Matt Kuchar: 7:52 p.m. ET/12:52 a.m. GMT (Sunday) (Kuchar)

Marc Leishman vs. Rickie Fowler: 8:03 p.m. ET/1:03 a.m. GMT (Leishman)

International Team to Protect Slender Lead

Woods can get the U.S. off the mark with a win over Ancer. The latter has impressed during the competition, but Woods has two wins to his credit so far and should have enough savvy to hold his nerve and put early pressure on the international team.

Handling the nerves will demand ignoring any heckling from the crowds in attendance, with Woods and international skipper Ernie Els both commenting on reactions from fans:

Patrick Reed has experienced a backlash following his two-stroke penalty incurred for "improving his lie in a sanded waste area" during the Hero World Challenge earlier this month.

Reed has been the subject of some strong reactions from certain spectators in Melbourne, with tensions boiling over on Day 3. Per Bob Harig of ESPN, Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, is now set to miss the final day after he told ESPN's Michael Collins he had shoved a fan who had verbally insulted Reed.

The unsavoury incident continued what has been a tumultuous tournament for Reed:

While the 29-year-old will be in a defiant mood, there are likely to be too many distractions for Reed to overcome Pan. The latter has been on the winning side twice already in four-ball action since the tournament began.

Pan claiming a crucial point will put the onus back on the U.S. to keep pace. Fortunately for Woods and Co., Kuchar will be motivated to make amends after events on Day 3.

He and Tony Finau let a lead slip during their foursome match against Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott. It meant halving a point and seeing the international team maintain its lead.

Yet Kuchar is playing well enough with the putter to suggest he will recover and stay composed enough to see off cagey veteran Oosthuizen:

More good news for the U.S. will involve Justin Thomas, who is unbeaten so far during this year's competition, maintain his run against Cameron Smith.

Thomas has been clutch on the greens and won't let a golden chance to keep things close on the final day pass him by:

Thomas and Kuchar winning will make it incredibly tense when Leishman and Fowler take to the course for the decisive match. The latter acquitted himself well when Woods sat out the third day's action, but Leishman is fresh from an impressive fightback alongside Ancer on Saturday.

They earned a tie against Fowler and Thomas, despite being five strokes behind after 10 holes.

Leishman can make the key shots again to help see the international team over the line in dramatic fashion.