DeVante Parker, Dolphins Agree to 4-Year, $40 Million Contract

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

In the midst of a breakout season, DeVante Parker has earned a new long-term contract from the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the two sides were nearing agreement on a four-year, $40 million deal.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Parker's deal includes $21.5 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus.

“It’s always been my desire to keep DeVante as a member of the Dolphins family,” Parker's agent, Jimmy Gould, told Rapoport.

A first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2015, Parker seemed like he was going to end up being a bust due to injuries and poor performance. The 26-year-old set career lows with 47 targets, 24 receptions and 309 yards last season.

Parker signed a two-year deal last offseason to remain in Miami, with the second year being a team option worth $4.4 million.

As Miami's roster has undergone significant changes this season, including trading Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kenyan Drake during the year, Parker has taken advantage of his opportunity in an increased role.

With the Dolphins spending this season evaluating their roster for the future, Parker established himself as an integral player they can build around.

Through 13 games, Parker has already set career highs with 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 67.8 receiving yards per game is on pace to be his highest single-season total.