Dani Carvajal: 'Top Players' Like PSG's Kylian Mbappe Should Join Real Madrid

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has welcomed the possibility of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe signing for the club amid rumours linking him with a move.

According to Marca's Pablo Polo, Real are "determined" to sign the Frenchman. PSG are said to be keen to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond 2022, but the player "has shown no intention" of doing so.

Carvajal said of Mbappe: "We've obviously all seen what he can do. He's one of the top players around, and it would be good [to play alongside him], because this is a club where the best players should be plying their trade."

The 20-year-old has been in superb form this season with 13 goals and eight assists to his name in 16 appearances in all competitions.

He offered a reminder of what he can do in PSG's 5-0 UEFA Champions League win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Mbappe claimed two assists, found the net himself and won a penalty in a sensational performance (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

The forward has shown himself to be right at home in the Champions League:

His efforts also took him to an incredible landmark at an early age:

The France international seems to be the player best placed to inherit the mantles of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the game.

Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus last year, and while they've brought in a marquee star in Eden Hazard and hot prospects Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes, it's little wonder they covet Mbappe.

The Portuguese goal machine averaged 50 goals per season during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Mbappe is one of few candidates who might be able to replicate similar numbers.

He scored 39 goals in just 43 appearances last season, and he seems to be getting even better as he gets older—he would be an incredible addition to Real or any other side capable of funding a move for him.