Video: Mark Ingram Hyped to Interview 'L Freaky' Lamar Jackson After Ravens Win

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2019

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, left, pretends to interview quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) while standing with Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Mark Ingram of the Baltimore Ravens doubles as the team's running back and quarterback Lamar Jackson's hype man/publicist, and he continued his dual job Thursday.

After amassing 86 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 home win over the New York Jets, Ingram got the opportunity to interview the man now nicknamed "L Freaky."

Ingram asked Jackson how it felt to break ex-NFL quarterback Mike Vick's single-season rushing record for quarterbacks during the game in addition to winning a second straight AFC North title.

Jackson noted that it felt good but that the Ravens' story of the season was "unwritten," with the team looking to hang up two more banners (AFC Championship and Super Bowl).

The quarterback's humility and desire to pile up his teammates' stats showed in this interview, with Jackson expressing disappointment that he couldn't get Ingram 100 yards.

Jackson noted that it's a goal of his to make sure Ingram finishes with 1,000 rushing yards for the year.

As for the running back, Ingram has told reporters numerous times that he believes Jackson is the MVP and that they should "see me" if they feel otherwise.

That's hard to argue after Jackson threw five touchdown passes and rushed for 86 yards in leading the Ravens to a league-best 12-2 record.

