Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas Earn Dramatic Day 2 Presidents Cup Win on Final Putt

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The United States hasn't had a typical dominant showing at the Preside-nts Cup.

Good thing they have Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods.

Thomas hit a sensational 17-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, giving himself and Woods a one-up victory over the international pair of Byeong Hun An and Hideki Matsuyama in the most thrilling matchup of the first two days at Royal Melbourne.

“I’ve made a lot of big putts and hit a lot of big shots, but to do it with my captain and unbelievable teammate, and win the match and hopefully turn the tide of this Presidents Cup, that was awesome," Thomas said after the round, per Jason Sobel of The Action Network.



Woods and Thomas began the round red hot, winning two of the first four holes to take an early lead. An and Matsuyama responded by roaring back to take three straight holes from Nos. 6-8 to go up one before Woods and Thomas squared things up on the par-five ninth.

That was essentially where things stayed for the back nine. An and Matsuyama went one up after a birdie on No. 11 but dropped to all square after Woods knocked down a birdie on the par-three 13th.

That all set up the sides to halve the next four holes, leading to the dramatic finish. Matsuyama missed from about 25 feet out, allowing Thomas to drain a huge putt and give the Americans a much-needed victory.

The United States will go into the final two days trailing the International side 6.5-3.5.