Presidents Cup 2019 Schedule: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Day 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The United States and the International team each earned 2.5 points on the second day of the Presidents' Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

The International team, which led 4-1 after the first day of the match-play competition, looked like it might sweep all five foursome matches en route to a near-insurmountable 9-1 lead.

However, the teams of Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele each staged comebacks, while the Gary Woodland/Rickie Fowler duo tied their match. The International team now leads 6.5-3.5, with the magic number to win the event sitting at 15.5.

The third day will feature a combination of four four-ball and four foursome matches for a total of eight potential points. The final day will showcase 12 singles matches.

Four-ball showcases two teams of two facing off against each other, with the winner featuring the golfer with the lowest score on a hole regardless of how his partner does.

Golfers trade off shots in foursomes competition, with the winner being the team that posts the lowest score on a hole.

The day three four-ball pairings were announced after day two. The day three foursome pairings will be revealed after the four-ball session.

Here's a look at the tee times and four-ball pairings at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, alongside some predictions.

Four-Ball Tee Times and Pairings

Match 11: Marc Leishman and Haotong Li vs. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler (3:02 p.m. ET)

Match 12: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer (3:16 p.m. ET)

Match 13: Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan vs. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson (3:30 p.m. ET)

Match 14: Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau vs. Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An (3:44 p.m. ET)

Predictions

Match 11: Marc Leishman and Haotong Li vs. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler

It's not a wise move to bet against Justin Thomas right now. He's been partially responsible for two of the United States' 3.5 points thanks to four-ball and foursome wins with Tiger Woods.

Woods will sit this session, but Thomas will play with good friend Rickie Fowler, who helped engineer a strong day two comeback to halve his foursome match with Gary Woodland.

Look for Thomas to go 3-0 for the Presidents' Cup.

Winner: Thomas and Fowler

Match 12: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer

The Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay combination birdied two of the last four holes to beat Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin in foursome competition on day two. They were on the wrong side of a 1-up result the day before in a four-ball defeat to Hadwin and Sungjae Im.

Hadwin will not play in this session, and Im will now partner with Abraham Ancer, who's coming off a 3-and-2 win with Marc Leishman over Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed.

This is a close one to call. Both teams are riding momentum and feature two golfers in good form. If there's one match to bet being halved, it's this contest.

Winner: Halved

Match 13: Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan vs. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson

Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson are the only team to go 0-2 in this year's Presidents' Cup, and it's hard to back the team after the sluggish start.

One of their losses was to the combination of Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan by a slim 1-up margin. Matsuyama and Pan were leading for all but three holes as they largely kept the Americans at arm's length.

Look for the same result here, with Matsuyama and Pan winning a tight matchup.

Winner: Matsuyama and Pan

Match 14: Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau vs. Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An

Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau have each lost one Presidents' Cup match thus far, while Adam Scott has gone 2-0 to start his tournament.

The Scott-Byeong Hun An team will be making its second appearance after beating Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau 2-and-1 in four-ball on day one. The guess here is Scott stays hot and goes 3-0 for the tournament.

Winner: Scott and An

The Golf Channel will carry day three coverage from 3 p.m. ET - 2 a.m.