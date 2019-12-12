Ohio State's Chase Young Wins 2019 Bednarik Award for Best Defensive Player

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Missing two games due to a suspension was not enough to stop Chase Young from being named the nation's top defensive player.

The Ohio State defensive end was named the 2019 Bednarik Award winner at Thursday's college football awards show.

Young, who will likely compete with Joe Burrow to be the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, recorded 44 tackles and 16.5 sacks during the regular season while also being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

The junior already took home the Ted Hendricks Award as the best collegiate defensive end and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's best defensive player as voted by the Football Writers Association of America.

