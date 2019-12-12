Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Agrees to 1-Year, $12.5M Contract After Cole Deal

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2019

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner rounds third base on his way to score against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a club option for a second season at $10 million.

George A. King III of the New York Post first reported the financial details. ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the signing.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

