Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Agrees to 1-Year, $12.5M Contract After Cole Deal

Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Agrees to 1-Year, $12.5M Contract After Cole DealDecember 12, 2019
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
The New York Yankees and free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a club option for a second season at $10 million.
George A. King III of the New York Post first reported the financial details. ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the signing.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Boras Getting Last Laugh Now After Whiffing in 2018
He's signed almost $1B worth of deals in a week and making the Winter Meetings fun again