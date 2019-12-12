Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Agrees to 1-Year, $12.5M Contract After Cole Deal

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a club option for a second season at $10 million.

George A. King III of the New York Post first reported the financial details. ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the signing.

