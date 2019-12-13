Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Defending champions Barcelona face a tricky trip to the Anoeta Stadium to take on Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga.

Imanol Alguacil's side have enjoyed a strong start to the 2019-29 season and are in fourth place in the Spanish top flight, just seven points off the top.

Barcelona have struggled on their travels against Sociedad in La Liga and have won only two of their last nine visits. They may also have one eye on Wednesday's Clasico against Real Madrid.

Date: Saturday, 14 December

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Sociedad 7-2, Draw 31-10, Barcelona 17-100

Match Preview

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi should return to the starting XI for Saturday's match after being rested for the club's UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Argentinian is in superb form and has 14 goals and eight assists in his last 13 outings for Ernesto Valverde's side, including a hat-trick against Real Mallorca last time out.

Opta highlighted Messi's dominance of La Liga:

Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto were also left out of the squad and should be fresh, while Luis Suarez and Frenkie de Jong were only second-half substitutes at the San Siro.

Ansu Fati, 17, will also be pushing for more minutes after breaking yet another record with his winning goal against the Italian side:

Barcelona have few problems going forward but have been vulnerable defensively this season. They have also had problems on their travels, losing at Athletic Bilbao, Granada and Levante and drawing at Osasuna.

Sociedad have the attacking firepower to cause Barca's defence problems. Willian Jose is their top scorer in La Liga with seven goals and has a good record against the Catalan giants:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard has been one of the standout players in La Liga this season and has the creativity and vision to hurt the visitors.

Barcelona head into the match in strong form and on a run of six straight wins in all competitions, but they may need some more magic from Messi to take all three points back to the Camp Nou.