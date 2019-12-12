Michael Vick Didn't Think Ravens' Lamar Jackson Would Break QB Record so Quickly

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the verge of history heading into Thursday's game against the New York Jets.

Jackson has 1,017 rushing yards and is a mere 23 yards behind Michael Vick's record for quarterback rushing yards in a season (2006). The former Atlanta Falcons playmaker told Clifton Brown of the Ravens official website he is excited for Jackson but surprised his record is going to fall so quickly:

"It's a cool moment in sports, especially for Lamar and also for the Baltimore Ravens. It's something that everybody can be excited about. Breaking that record, it's something I can honestly say I didn't think I'd see for a long time. When Lamar was coming out of college, we had conversations. I used to tell him, 'Play your game, be you.' But I couldn't even foresee Lamar doing this so quickly. It shows if you're with the right teammates, the right coaches, the right organization, what can happen."

Everything about Jackson's 2019 season suggests he will break Vick's record Thursday.

While he ran for just six yards in the opening win over the Miami Dolphins, he has at least 40 yards on the ground every game since. He also has four games with more than 100 rushing yards.

It should be noted the 5-8 Jets are solid against the run despite their ugly record. They are second in the league in rushing yards allowed per game at 78.8, behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they will surely key in on containing Jackson during Thursday's contest.

Still, stopping Baltimore is no easy task.

It is first in the league with 200.9 rushing yards per game with Jackson, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards leading the way in a three-headed attack. Jackson's ability to read the defense at the mesh point on option plays and react accordingly has tormented the opposition all year.

A big difference between Jackson's season, and Vick's record-setting one is their playoff prospects. That 2006 Atlanta squad did not reach the postseason, while the Ravens have the best record in the AFC at 11-2. Baltimore is in Super Bowl-or-bust mode, and Jackson's running is a major reason why.