Report: Liverpool Agree £7.25M Transfer of Salzburg's Takumi Minamino

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window.

Per Melissa Reddy of The Independent, the Reds have beaten Manchester United to the signature of the 24-year-old, having met the £7.5 million buyout clause in his contract.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player.

"Klopp is the driving force behind the prospective transfer having been thrilled by Minamino’s performances in the Champions League where his quality, poise in possession and ability to pick a pass from an attacking midfield role was clear," continued Joyce.

Liverpool's players reportedly made comments about Minamino after the two UEFA Champions League matches between the sides this season, noting his "technical ability and work rate."

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool feel as though they would be getting a bargain, with other clubs also said to be tracking the Japan international:

Minamino notched three assists and two goals in the Champions League this season, including a strike in the 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

While Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has stolen plenty of headlines with his prolific goalscoring, the creative supply line to him has largely come from Minamino. He has nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

Minamino is capable of operating as an advanced midfielder or on either flank. Regardless, his technical ability, change of pace and ability to spot a pass in the final third means he's capable of having an influence on the game.

The Salzburg star is the kind of player the Reds may benefit from adding:

David Maddock of the Daily Mirror was impressed by the work ethic of the Japan international in the game against Liverpool on Tuesday:

Should Liverpool get the deal over the line for a meagre £7.25 million, it would represent exceptional business on their part. A player of Minamino's ability and application would also be a welcome boost to a squad that wasn't strengthened by the addition of any senior players in the summer.

The acquisition would also help Liverpool in pursuit of major honours this term. They are already eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and into the knockout stages of the Champions League; for Minamino, joining the club at this time represents an exciting opportunity.