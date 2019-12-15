Updated 2020 NFL Draft Order Following Week 15 Results

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Different teams have different goals at this time of the season.

While the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and others have visions of the Lombardi Trophy dancing through their heads, the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Washington are thinking about landing Joe Burrow or Chase Young in April's NFL draft.

With that in mind, here is a look at the updated 2020 NFL draft order with Week 15 nearly in the book. The order is according to Tankathon:



1. Cincinnati Bengals, 1-13

2. New York Giants, 3-11

3. Miami Dolphins, 3-11

4. Washington, 3-11

5. Detroit Lions, 3-10-1

6. Arizona Cardinals, 4-9-1

7. New York Jets, 5-9

8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 5-9

9. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-9

10. Denver Broncos, 5-9

11. Carolina Panthers, 5-9

12. Atlanta Falcons, 5-9

13. Oakland Raiders, 6-8

14. Cleveland Browns, 6-8

15. Indianapolis Colts, 6-7

16. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-7

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7-7

18. Oakland Raiders (via 7-7 Chicago Bears)

19. Tennessee Titans, 8-6

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via 8-6 Los Angeles Rams)

21. Dallas Cowboys, 7-7

22. Miami Dolphins (via 8-5 Pittsburgh Steelers)

23. Miami Dolphins (via 9-5 Houston Texans)

24. Minnesota Vikings, 10-4

25. Buffalo Bills, 9-4

26. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-4

27. New Orleans Saints, 10-3

28. San Francisco 49ers, 11-3

29. New England Patriots, 11-3

30. Green Bay Packers, 11-3

31. Seattle Seahawks, 11-3

32. Baltimore Ravens, 12-2

NFL Draft Storylines

Joe Burrow or Chase Young at No. 1?

The Bengals are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick, which is fitting because there is an Ohio angle to their eventual decision.

Cincinnati will likely pick between LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is an Ohio native who graduated from Ohio State before transferring, and OSU defensive end Chase Young. Whether it goes with the former Buckeye or the current Buckeye—both of whom are in the College Football Playoff—will set the tone for the first round right out of the gates.

On the one hand, Burrow is a potential franchise quarterback who can anchor the team's playoff chase in the AFC North for a decade or more if he lives up to his potential. Seeing how the Bengals haven't won a playoff game since 1990 and are rolling out 32-year-old Andy Dalton, this may make the most sense.

However, Young is a singular force who can wreck the opponent's offensive game plan with his ability to consistently generate pressure or open up blitzing lanes for teammates with the double- and even triple-teams he draws.

Football fans don't have to look far to see how a dominant Ohio State defensive end can alter a defense's outlook, as the 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with rookie Nick Bosa serving as a leader along the defensive line.

Ultimately, the thought here is the chance to secure the quarterback position will guide Cincinnati's decision-making process.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projects the Bengals to select Burrow with the No. 1 pick, especially since rookie fourth-rounder Ryan Finley struggled when given a chance to play and lost his job back to Dalton.

Will Tua Tagovailoa Fall Down the Board?

It wasn't long ago Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was seen as the Heisman Trophy favorite and a leading candidate to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft.

However, he suffered a serious hip injury against Mississippi State in November that required surgery. Since then, Alabama lost to archrival Auburn and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in the event's history.

Teams evaluating Tagovailoa heading into the draft have to weigh any health concerns with his overall potential he has flashed as a dominant collegiate player. He also hasn't even fully decided whether he will enter the draft.

"You think of risk/reward on coming back," he told ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. "And when I look at it, I kind of look at it, if I come back, the risk is what if I get hurt again? But the reward could be maybe I jump back to the top of the charts, the boards for all these teams."

There is no questioning his ability.

He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, consensus All-American, the SEC Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award winner and the Walter Camp Player of the Year in 2018 with 3,966 passing yards, 48 total touchdowns and six interceptions.

"Where Tagovailoa is selected in late April is totally speculation," Miller wrote on Dec. 4 when projecting the Crimson Tide signal-caller to go No. 10 overall. "As a junior, he could even opt to return to Alabama. The smart money is still on him to declare and be selected in the first round as long as the hip shows signs of progress in February at the NFL Scouting Combine and again in a likely early April examination with NFL teams."

Seeing how quarterback-hungry teams that miss out on Burrow could trade up into the top 10 if they aren't picking there themselves, it is a safe bet Tagovailoa will still hear his name called early on draft day.