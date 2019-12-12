Week 15 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

John Munson/Associated Press

The NFL playoff race is in an interesting spot here in Week 15. Though more than a third of the league (12 teams) has been eliminated from contention, things are still very much unsettled at the top. Only the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs have secured postseason berths.

There are several critical games on the Week 15 slate, including Thursday night's opener between the Ravens and the New York Jets. Baltimore can claim the AFC North with a victory while tightening its grip on the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Don't expect New York to make it easy though. The Jets don't have a shot at the playoffs, but they're looking to carry some momentum into 2020. They've won four of their last five games and should at least provide Baltimore with a worthy challenge.

Here, you'll find some of the top prop bets for the Ravens-Jets matchup, as well as a look at the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and score predictions for every game.

NFL Week 15 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Jets (+16.5, 45.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 31-20

Chicago Bears (+4.5, 40.5) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 24-22

Houston Texans (+3, 50) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 27-24

New England Patriots (-9.5, 40.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New England 23-16

Denver Broncos (+9.5, 46) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 31-23

Seattle Seahawks (-6, 48) at Carolina Panthers: Seattle 27-20

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 40) at Washington Redskins: Washington 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 46.5) at New York Giants: New York 27-25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 47) at Detroit Lions: Tampa Bay 28-22

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 48) at Arizona Cardinals: Cleveland 26-24

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 46) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 26-21

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 45) at Los Angeles Chargers: Minnesota 24-22

Atlanta Falcons (+11, 47.5) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 49) at Dallas Cowboys: Los Angeles 30-26

Buffalo Bills (+2, 36.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Buffalo 25-18

Indianapolis Colts (+9, 46) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 30-18

Jets Over/Under 13.5 Points

Over at Oddschecker, an over/under of 13.5 points for the Jets can be found. While the Ravens defense has been playing well as of late—roughly 12 points per game allowed over the last month—it isn't a shutdown unit.

The Ravens defense has been susceptible to the run at times this season, notably against the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. The Jets are set to get Le'Veon Bell back from an illness-related absence and should be able to move the ball with him in the backfield.

This isn't a slam-dunk prop by any means, but the Jets should be able to get to two touchdowns on Thursday. Even with a woeful six-point outing in Week 14, New York has averaged 24 points per game over the last month.

Don't expect the Jets to reach 24 points, but 10 fewer than that is probable.

Le'Veon Bell Over/Under 49.5 Rushing Yards

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Another prop involving the Jets offense found at Oddschecker involves Bell and an over/under of 49.5 rushing yards.

As previously mentioned, Bell is expected to be healthy and in the lineup. Unless the Jets stray from their optimal game plan, he should see plenty of carries against the Ravens defense—both because running has proved effective against Baltimore and because it will help keep the Ravens offense off the field.

Last week, the Buffalo Bills rushed just 23 times against the Ravens, despite averaging 4.5 yards per carry. They never got closer than a touchdown on the scoreboard. If the Jets want to keep things competitive, they cannot afford to abandon the run.

Expect Bell to get close to 20 carries on his own and more than 50 yards.

Lamar Jackson Over/Under 191.5 Passing Yards

The last prop from Oddschecker we're going to examine involves Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and an over/under of 191.5 passing yards.

Playing over/unders on Jackson can be tricky, as he is the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback. Doing so often becomes a game of guessing whether he'll run or pass first in a given week. However, this should be a week in which Jackson relies more on his arm.

For starters, Jackson is dealing with a quad injury and won't be at 100 percent as a scrambler—though he should be healthy enough to play.

"It's not a serious injury in that sense," coach John Harbaugh said, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun.

Jackson and the Ravens will also be up against a Jets defense that ranks second against the run but just 18th against the pass. Expect Jackson to pass first in this game and to hit the 200-yard mark.