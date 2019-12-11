Lakers Rumors: LAL Waive Zach Norvell Jr., Sign Devontae Cacok to Contract

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will waive guard Zach Norvell Jr. and sign forward Devontae Cacok to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday.

Norvell appeared in just two games for the Lakers this season, going 0-of-1 from the field and grabbing one rebound. The undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in June and impressed during the preseason.

The 22-year-old played 12 games for the South Bay Lakers, L.A.'s G League affiliate, this season and averaged 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.

Cacok initially joined L.A. on an Exhibit 10 contract in July:

Cacok went undrafted earlier this year. The UNC Wilmington product was assigned to South Bay, where he averaged 16.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.8 minutes across 12 games.

After signing in July, Cacok told Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll it was "only the beginning." Miles Simon, who served as head coach for the Lakers' summer-league squad, spoke highly about Cacok to Faigen:

"Because he's more of an undersized guy, he's probably gonna have to play like a small-ball five, like a Kenneth Faried type. I think he can really flourish in that role because he rolls to the rim. He runs the floor, he defends at a pretty good level right now. And then he's an elite rebounder.

"I think he's a guy that will have a chance to play in the NBA one day if he just continues to develop. And I think he's a guy that will relish that role. Being a screener, a rebounder, a defender, and a finisher around the basket."

Cacok's new deal comes after he scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 10th G League double-double Tuesday night.

Should Cacok continue to play like that, he will add depth to the Western Conference-leading 21-3 Lakers.