Dodgers Rumors: LA 'Pessimistic' About Landing Anthony Rendon in Free Agency

Trying to find ways to upgrade their roster for 2020, the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't hopeful about their chances of signing Anthony Rendon.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are "pessimistic" about adding the All-Star third baseman.

Rosenthal added the Washington Nationals are also considered a long shot to re-sign Rendon, but the Texas Rangers are still "heavily involved" in the negotiations.

The Dodgers have been reportedly aggressive in free agency thus far, but it hasn't led to them making a big splash.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the reigning National League West champions offered Gerrit Cole $300 million over eight years with some money deferred.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Cole agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees for $324 million over nine years.

Los Angeles' front office entered this offseason willing to get creative with its roster.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported in October the team was expected to pursue a trade for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, which would require either dealing Corey Seager or moving him to third base and shifting Justin Turner from third to first base.

The Dodgers' attempts to upgrade their roster come in the wake of the organization leading the NL with 106 wins in 2019. They have also won seven consecutive division titles, the longest active streak in MLB, but they haven't won a World Series since 1988.

Rendon is looking at a potentially big payday this offseason. The 29-year-old set career highs with a .319 batting average, .412 on-base percentage, .598 slugging percentage, 34 homers and led the NL with 126 RBI for the Nationals in 2019.