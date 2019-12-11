Golfer Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey Arrested in Prostitution Investigation

Tim Daniels
December 11, 2019

RENO, NEVADA - JULY 25: Tommy Gainey plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during round one of the Barracuda Championship at Montreux Country Club on July 25, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Polk County sheriff Grady Judd announced Wednesday that longtime PGA Tour golfer Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey was arrested Sunday in Florida and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

TMZ Sports reported Gainey was arrested as part of an undercover investigation nicknamed "Operation Santa's Naughty List," which led to the arrest of 124 people over six days.

Gainey turned pro in 1997 and earned membership on the PGA Tour in 2008.

The 44-year-old South Carolina native secured his only Tour victory at the 2012 McGladrey Classic. He also won two events on the Nationwide Tour in 2010.

He participated in the PGA Championship for three straight years from 2011-13, which represented his only starts in major tournaments. A tie for 61st in 2013 was his best result.

Gainey's most recent Tour outing came at the RSM Classic in late November. He missed the cut.

The 1,607th-ranked player in the world played five events during the 2018-19 season. He posted a 12-under total to finish tied for 39th in July's Barbasol Championship, his best result since March 2018.

Gainey's nickname stems from his use of golf gloves on both hands, a rarity at the sport's highest level.

