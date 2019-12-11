Presidents Cup 2019: Tee Times, Uniforms, Odds and Predictions for Top Pairings

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The USA will look to extend their winning run in the Presidents Cup to eight when the 2019 edition of the tournament begins on Thursday.

The Americans will take on a team of non-European internationals at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

According to Caesars, the United States are the 10-27 favourites to come out on top for what would be their 11th victory in 13 Presidents Cup tournaments.

The International team, whose only win came in Melbourne in 1998, are 27-10. A tie—which has also happened just once, in 2003—is 14-1.

Here's a look at the uniforms the two teams will be donning for this year's competition:

And here are the tee times for Thursday's opening four-balls:

Thursday Tee Times, Predictions

9:32 a.m. local/5:32 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann (INT) vs. Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas (USA). Predicted winners: Woods/Thomas

9:47 a.m. local/5:47 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Adam Hadwin/Sungjae Im (INT). Predicted winners: Schauffele/Cantlay

10:02 a.m. local/6:02 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Adam Scott/Byeong Hun An (INT) vs. Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau (USA). Predicted winners: Scott/An

10:17 a.m. local/6:17 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/C.T. Pan (INT). Predicted winners: Simpson/Reed

10:32 a.m. local/6:32 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen (INT) vs. Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland (USA). Predicted winners: Ancer, Oosthuizen

Captain Tiger Woods has elected for himself and Justin Thomas to kick off proceedings against Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

Woods, naturally, is a Presidents Cup veteran and boasts a 24-15-1 record in the competition.

Thomas has appeared in the tournament just once before, but he fared well with a 3-1-1 record, which included victories in both of his four-ball matches.

He also enjoyed a strong end to the 2019 season, winning the BMW Championship and finishing T3 in the Tour Championship in his final two events.

The 26-year-old has already picked up a win in the 2020 season in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, South Korea, in October and could be set for a strong showing at the Presidents Cup.

Niemann is making his Presidents Cup debut, while Leishman (3-7-3) has lost all four of his four-ball matches in it.

Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker is convinced the Americans have this one in the bag:

A win would get the USA off to the ideal start, and they'll be hoping Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland can close out the first day with another.

Johnson is 8-4-2, while Woodland is one of five American players making their first appearance.

The former world No. 1 has not played since he came last at the Tour Championship in August, though. He underwent knee surgery in September and had to withdraw from last week's Hero World Challenge to give himself another week of recovery, so the U.S. might not be able to rely on him here.

Their opponents will be Louis Oosthuizen (7-5-3) and Abraham Ancer (first appearance).

On Sunday, Oosthuizen finished second at the Australian Open—which Ancer won last year—by one shot.

Woodland finished T3 at the CJ Cup and fifth at the Zozo Championship last month, but it will be difficult for him to top the strong International pairing if Johnson takes time to get up to speed.