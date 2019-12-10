Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play vs. Jets on TNF Despite Quad Injury

John Munson/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson isn't going to let the New York Jets get off that easy.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been limited in practice this week with a quadriceps injury, but he downplayed the injury's severity on Tuesday.

"I feel great," Jackson told reporters. "I feel good. I'm 100. I'm gonna be out there Thursday night."

The 11-2 Ravens host the 5-8 Jets on Thursday Night Football.

