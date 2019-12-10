Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play vs. Jets on TNF Despite Quad Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 10, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) heads to the locker room after stopping to sign autographs for fans following a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson isn't going to let the New York Jets get off that easy. 

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been limited in practice this week with a quadriceps injury, but he downplayed the injury's severity on Tuesday. 

"I feel great," Jackson told reporters. "I feel good. I'm 100. I'm gonna be out there Thursday night."

The 11-2 Ravens host the 5-8 Jets on Thursday Night Football.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New Gridiron Heights 🚨

    It’s playoff picture day, and Gronk is the photographer 😂🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New Gridiron Heights 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Salary Cap to Rise to Between $196.8M and $201.2M in 2020 💸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Salary Cap to Rise to Between $196.8M and $201.2M in 2020 💸

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets May Trade Bell, Adams 👀

    'Multiple sources' believe Le'Veon will be available this offseason, Jamal Adams may also be on the block

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets May Trade Bell, Adams 👀

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Reviewing Its Ref Problem

    NFL planning a ‘top-down review’ of officiating this offseason including who should be in charge of replay

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Reviewing Its Ref Problem

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report