Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play vs. Jets on TNF Despite Quad Injury

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play vs. Jets on TNF Despite Quad InjuryDecember 10, 2019
John Munson/Associated Press
Lamar Jackson isn't going to let the New York Jets get off that easy.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been limited in practice this week with a quadriceps injury, but he downplayed the injury's severity on Tuesday.
"I feel great," Jackson told reporters. "I feel good. I'm 100. I'm gonna be out there Thursday night."
The 11-2 Ravens host the 5-8 Jets on Thursday Night Football.
