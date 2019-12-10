Buccaneers' Mike Evans Reportedly Expected to Miss Season with Hamstring Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is helped off the field after injuring his leg while scoring on a 61-yard touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Evans will miss the team's final three games "barring unexpected improvement."

Evans went down in the first quarter at the end of a 61-yard touchdown reception. He did not return to the game, and Bucs coach Bruce Arians described the injury to ESPN as "not good" and said he'd be shocked if Evans plays this week.

