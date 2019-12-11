Europa League 2019: Matchday 6 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League will conclude on Thursday, and top clubs such as Arsenal, AS Roma, Lazio and FC Porto still have to get a result to book their spot in the next round.

Manchester United, Celtic, Sevilla, Wolverhampton Wanderers and a host of other sides have already advanced to the knockout stages. Here is a look at the full list:

Here's the full schedule for Thursday, complete with predictions and odds:

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET

APOEL 1-2 Sevilla (Home +275, Draw +250, Away +100)

Qarabag FK 3-0 F91 Dudelange (Home -500, Draw +590, Away +1200)

FC Copenhagen 1-0 Malmo FF (Home +130, Draw +220, Away +230)

Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 Lugano (Home -470, Draw +495, Away +1500)

Getafe 1-2 FC Krasnodar (Home -150, Draw +290, Away +410)

FC Basel 1893 3-1 Trabzonspor (Home -490, Draw +575, Away +1225)

PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Rosenborg (Home -235, Draw +350, Away +650)

LASK 1-1 Sporting CP (Home +110, Draw +260, Away +260)

Rennes 0-2 Lazio (Home +300, Draw +290, Away -120)

CFR Cluj 1-2 Celtic (Home +110, Draw +235, Away +260)

Standard Liege 0-2 Arsenal (Home +235, Draw +275, Away +105)

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Vitoria de Guimaraes (Home -520, Draw +530, Away +1600)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

FC Porto 2-1 Feyenoord (Home -285, Draw +385, Away +860)

Rangers 1-1 BSC Young Boys (Home -125, Draw +285, Away +325)

Espanyol 0-2 CSKA Moscow (Home +100, Draw +250, Away +280)

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 Ferencvaros (Home -145, Draw +260, Away +445)

Gent 3-0 Olexandriya (Home -420, Draw +470, Away +1350)

Wolfsburg 2-2 Saint-Etienne (Home -265, Draw +400, Away +685)

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (Home -255, Draw +360, Away +730)

Roma 3-0 Wolfsberger AC (Home -750, Draw +725, Away +2000)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Besiktas (Home -205, Draw +325, Away +590)

Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Braga (Home +205, Draw +250, Away +130)

Partizan Belgrade 1-0 FC Astana (Home -210, Draw +340, Away +585)

Manchester United 2-1 AZ Alkmaar (Home -120, Draw +270, Away +330)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, B/R Live. Odds per Caesars. For full permutations for every club, click here.

Arsenal need just a point against Standard Liege to advance and will also go through if Eintracht Frankfurt lose to Vitoria in their final outing.

The Gunners will travel to Belgium with momentum on their side after a come-from-behind win over West Ham United, orchestrated by summer arrival Nicolas Pepe. The Ivory Coast international bagged a goal and an assist in the 3-1 triumph.

Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg was full of praise for his team after the match:

Standard need to win and Frankfurt to lose to book their spot in the next round. The Belgians are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

Both Roma and Lazio have yet to book their spot in the next round, and while things are fairly straightforward for the Giallorossi, their rivals from the Italian capital have their backs against the wall.

Roma will advance with a win or draw against Wolfsberger, and even if they lose, they'll still go through if Istanbul Basaksehir fail to beat Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Lazio will have to depend on Group E winners Celtic, who have to beat Cluj for them to have any chance. The Serie A side have the head-to-head advantage on the Romanian team but sit three points back and have to beat Rennes.

Rangers only need a draw against Young Boys in Group G, while Porto can advance from the same pool with a win over Feyenoord or a draw against the Dutch team, if Young Boys don't win.

Both Manchester United and Wolves are through and can clinch first place in their groups on Thursday. The Red Devils only need a win or draw against AZ Alkmaar, while the Molineux side must beat Besiktas and hope Braga drop points at Slovan Bratislava.