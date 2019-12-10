Bears' Khalil Mack Pays Off Hometown Walmart's $80K Holiday Layaway Bill

December 10, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 24: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears watches action during a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Khalil Mack plays linebacker for the Chicago Bears, but he remains loyal to his hometown Fort Pierce, Florida.

The Fort Pierce Walmart posted to its Facebook page Friday that the Khalil Mack Foundation had paid off all active holiday layaway accounts at the store.

A Walmart spokesperson told Jeremy Mikula of the Chicago Tribune on Monday that Mack paid for "300 to 350 accounts—about $80,000 total."

"His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa," store manager Mathias Libardi told Lamaur Stancil of TCPalm.com in a story published Saturday.

Mack's generosity isn't limited to the holiday season, as he donated cleats to Fort Pierce Westwood High in June. "We knew Khalil [Mack] was going to contribute to the school, since he always gives back to his community, but we didn't expect this," head coach Jeff George told Elliot Brownstein of TCPalm.com at the time.

On the field this year, the three-time All-Pro has registered 7.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 41 total tackles across 13 starts for the 7-6 Bears.

