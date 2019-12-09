Former BC Player Pete Frates Dies at 34; Inspired ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

FILE -In this Sept. 18, 2017 photograph, Pete Frates, who is stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, listens to a guest at Fenway Park in Boston. On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Boston College unveiled plans for the Pete Frates Center, a new indoor baseball and softball training facility that will be named after the alumnus who helped popularize the ice bucket challenge. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates died Monday, the school announced

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. He took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge and helped the viral charity stunt go nationwide. According to the ALS Association, the Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million in donations toward ALS research in 2014.

"Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency," Frates' family said in a statement. "A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others."

          

