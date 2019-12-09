Didi Gregorius Rumors: Latest on Yankees FA's Contract, Phillies and Reds Buzz

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius is likely to command $14-15 million per year on a multiyear contract, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Heyman added that such a price point might take the Cincinnati Reds out of the bidding, who "like him but are covered there with Freddy Galvis, in case." The Philadelphia Phillies and other teams are expected to make a run at Gregorius, however.

