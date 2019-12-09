Didi Gregorius Rumors: Latest on Yankees FA's Contract, Phillies and Reds Buzz

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius reacts after flying out with two runners on baser to end the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius is likely to command $14-15 million per year on a multiyear contract, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman

Heyman added that such a price point might take the Cincinnati Reds out of the bidding, who "like him but are covered there with Freddy Galvis, in case." The Philadelphia Phillies and other teams are expected to make a run at Gregorius, however. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

