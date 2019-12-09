Southeast Asian Games 2019 Final: Gilas Pilipinas vs. Thailand Time, Live Stream

Annice Lyn/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas beat Indonesia 97-70 on Monday to book their spot in the men's basketball gold medal match at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

A flurry of three-pointers from the hosts in the third quarter at the Mall of Asia Arena took the semi-final clash away from Indonesia after a relatively tight opening half.

Monday's first semi-final was much closer throughout, but eventually, Thailand edged out Vietnam 101-95.

Date: Tuesday, December 10

Time: 8:15 p.m. local, 12:15 p.m. GMT, 7:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Mall of Asia, Arena, Pasay, Philippines

Live stream: TV5

The Philippines have won the gold medal in 17 of the 19 Games in which men's basketball has been played.

The only years they weren't triumphant were in 1979 and 1989, when Malaysia prevailed.

At the last two editions, Gilas have beaten Indonesia in the final.

They have plenty of experience of playing Thailand for the gold medal, though, having beaten them in the showpiece match in 2013, 2011, 2003, 1999, 1995, 1993 and 1991.

After the Philippines and Malaysia, Thailand are the most successful men's basketball side in Southeast Asian Games history having won seven silvers and eight bronzes.

In the 2019 edition, Thailand and the Philippines both topped their respective groups with three victories out of three.

It has been more of a struggle for Thailand, though, whose biggest winning margin was their 22-point victory over Indonesia.

Gilas, meanwhile, beat Singapore by 52 points, Vietnam by 41, Myanmar by 69 and Indonesia by 27.

The key on Monday for the hosts was a burst of maximums in the third quarter.

At the midway point, Indonesia were hanging on at 39-28 behind, but it was 78-45 by the end of the third and the game was all but up:

Thailand must avoid anything similar on Tuesday. The Philippines can be ruthless when given the opportunity, but if Thailand can remain in touch throughout the match, they may have a chance of causing an upset.