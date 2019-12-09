Lionel Messi Out of Squad for Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Champions League Match

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 07: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca at Camp Nou on December 07, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have left Lionel Messi out of their travelling squad to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana announced the squad on Monday:

The Catalan giants have already secured top spot in Group F.

                  

