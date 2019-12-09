Lionel Messi Out of Squad for Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Champions League Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have left Lionel Messi out of their travelling squad to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana announced the squad on Monday:

The Catalan giants have already secured top spot in Group F.

