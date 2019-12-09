Southeast Asian Games 2019 Semi-Finals: Gilas Pilipinas, Thailand Advance

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - DECEMBER 07: Christian Karl Standhardinger #34 of the Philippines handles the ball against Phu Dwe Star #99 of Myanmar during the 5x5 Men's Basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena during day 7 of the Southeast Asian Games on December 07, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
Annice Lyn/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas will take on Thailand in the gold medal match of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after they progressed through their respective semi-finals on Monday.

Gilas beat Indonesia 97-70 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, the Philippines, after Thailand had overcome Vietnam 101-95.

The hosts wasted no time in taking an early 7-0 lead over Indonesia. Christian Standhardinger scored after an alley-oop dunk from Japeth Paul Aguilar and a Stanley Pringle shot from beyond the arc.

Indonesia responded with three triples in a row, but they still found themselves 24-20 down by the end of the first quarter.

Standhardinger had enjoyed a strong start to the game:

A lower-scoring second quarter saw Gilas Pilipinas extend their lead to 39-28.

Sports writer Richard Dy and ESPN5 gave some insight into how the two teams had performed by the interval:

Gilas pulled away in the third quarter as they piled another 39 points on to the scoreboard.

Christopher Ross, Matthew Wright and Marcio Lassiter helped them along the way with several triples:

Indonesia managed to outscore Gilas in the final quarter as the hosts eased off, but they were only able to reduce the deficit by six points.

In the earlier semi-final, Thailand had come from behind after Vietnam took a narrow 31-28 lead in the first quarter.

Thailand were 53-52 in front by half-time, though, and they extended their lead to six points over the course of two tight quarters in the second half.

The final between the Philippines and Thailand will take place on Tuesday, as will the third-place play-off between Vietnam and Indonesia.  

Related

    Hollywood Rams Are Back ✨

    LA has a tough route to a WC game but they are coming for it

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Hollywood Rams Are Back ✨

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Impressive 49ers Control Their Destiny

    49ers vs. Saints was the game of the year and @MikeFreemanNFL wouldn't mind a rematch in the NFC title game

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Impressive 49ers Control Their Destiny

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Did the CFP Committee Get It Right?

    B/R's @KerranceJames breaks down the final CFP ranking

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Did the CFP Committee Get It Right?

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    College Football Playoff Set 🏆

    • Peach: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 OU • Fiesta: No. 2 OSU vs. No. 3 Clemson • CFP semis set for Dec. 28

    Featured logo
    Featured

    College Football Playoff Set 🏆

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report