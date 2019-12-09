Russia Handed 4-Year Doping Ban for All Major Sporting Events

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Russia has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency from competing in all major sporting events for the next four years.

Per BBC Sport, the ban includes the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where "the Russia flag and anthem will not be allowed."

It does not, though, include UEFA Euro 2020, because UEFA is not classed as a "major event organisation."



Russia have already qualified for next summer's Europe-wide tournament, and Saint Petersburg is one of the 12 host cities.

WADA's executive committee reached a unanimous decision to sanction Russia in Lausanne, Switzerland, after repeated offences:

The organisation's vice-president, Linda Helleland, said she is not satisfied with the ban:

As at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, individual athletes who can prove they are clean will be allowed to compete, but not under the Russian flag.

Russia's Anti Doping Agency, which was declared non-compliant back in January, has 21 days to appeal the ban.