Russia Handed 4-Year Doping Ban for All Major Sporting Events

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrate winning the gold medal after the Women's Uneven Bars Final on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Russia has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency from competing in all major sporting events for the next four years.

Per BBC Sport, the ban includes the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where "the Russia flag and anthem will not be allowed."

It does not, though, include UEFA Euro 2020, because UEFA is not classed as a "major event organisation."

Russia have already qualified for next summer's Europe-wide tournament, and Saint Petersburg is one of the 12 host cities.

WADA's executive committee reached a unanimous decision to sanction Russia in Lausanne, Switzerland, after repeated offences:

The organisation's vice-president, Linda Helleland, said she is not satisfied with the ban:

As at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, individual athletes who can prove they are clean will be allowed to compete, but not under the Russian flag.

Russia's Anti Doping Agency, which was declared non-compliant back in January, has 21 days to appeal the ban.

Related

    Russia banned from 2022 World Cup as part of anti-doping sanctions

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    Russia banned from 2022 World Cup as part of anti-doping sanctions

    Goal
    via Goal

    Adidas Euro 2020 City Jerseys Leaked

    And they're...trash

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    Adidas Euro 2020 City Jerseys Leaked

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Every Euro 2020 Contender Ranked

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    Every Euro 2020 Contender Ranked

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Euro 2020 Draw Serves Up Group of Death

    France, Germany and Portugal in the same group - full draw here

    Russia (National Football) logo
    Russia (National Football)

    Euro 2020 Draw Serves Up Group of Death

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report