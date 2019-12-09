Who Were the Best MMA Heels of the 2010s? B/R Staff Debate

0 of 4

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Heels.

While MMA remains a bountiful source of inspiring human-interest stories, making it easy to find fighters to admire or even emulate, you'll also find individuals who make your blood boil.

You know the type. They're the ones you love to root against.

Instead of admiring them, you might go as far as even hating them. In place of emulation, you'd settle for not being anything like them at all.

Colby Covington, for example, sure can fight, but he seems to be even better at getting under people's skin.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shouldn't have any problem at all drumming up support for his first title defense against Covington at UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With Covington headlining one of the final UFC events of 2019, what better time could there be to recall the best heels of the last decade?

That's what the Bleacher Report MMA crew of Jonathan Snowden, Tom Taylor, Lyle Fitzsimmons and I (Kelsey McCarson) got together to discuss this time around. Read through our takes, and be sure to leave us your own in the comments.