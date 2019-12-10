NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 15

0 of 32

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

We're in the thick of it now.

Week 14 in the NFL brought with it the first game of the final month of the 2019 regular season—and three games featuring a pair of teams who would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

In Buffalo, the Baltimore Ravens won a defensive battle over the Bills, solidifying their claim to the title of the AFC's best team and Lamar Jackson's claim to be named NFL MVP.

In Foxborough, the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished something that hadn't been done since 2015—a win by the visitors in December in Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are still the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but it's the Chiefs who look like the conference's second-best team.

In New Orleans, there was an absolute barnburner between two very good teams that came down to wire. And in winning on the road against the Saints, the San Francisco 49ers reclaimed the "best in the NFC" title.

Throw in a victory by the surging Los Angeles Rams over the Seattle Seahawks, and there was plenty of action that had a major impact on the NFL's pecking order in Week 14.

As the smoke clears from a wild week around the league, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to sift through the rubble of what we thought we knew and rebuild these power rankings based on what we know now.

