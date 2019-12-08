Sin Cara Released from WWE Contract Following Request on Twitter

Credit: WWE.com

WWE released Sin Cara, the company announced Sunday, after the star had requested to be let out of his contract.

Sin Cara reacted to the announcement on Twitter:

The former NXT tag team champion shared a statement in November saying he wished to leave WWE because he felt "stuck in a place where I have no value as an athlete, performer or entertainer."

Sin Cara's last televised appearance came on the Nov. 11 edition of Raw, when he lost a one-sided match to Drew McIntyre.

He joined the growing group of wrestlers signed to WWE who had gone public with their desire to leave. Luke Harper was the first in April, and Mike Kanellis followed in October.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Nov. 16 that Oney Lorcan requested his release as well, but Lorcan announced Friday he had signed a new deal with WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co) speculated the promotion might be more open to cutting ties with wrestlers who wouldn't be likely to jump to All Elite Wrestling.

Hideo Itami, for example, returned to Japan and assumed his previous moniker KENTA with New Japan Pro-Wrestling after WWE released him in February.

Sin Cara's next step is unknown, and it's unclear whether he'll have any sort of non-compete clause as a condition of his departure.

This could spell the end of the Sin Cara gimmick as well. WWE released the original Sin Cara, Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde, in March 2014 before handing the mask over to Jorge Arias, who had been wrestling as Hunico in NXT.

Given how little Sin Cara has been featuring on live programming, it would make little sense to keep the character around on Raw or SmackDown.