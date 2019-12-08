College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Twitter Reacts to Final Reveal

College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Twitter Reacts to Final RevealDecember 8, 2019
The College Football Playoff was released Sunday, unsurprisingly leaving plenty of disagreement around the college football world.
LSU was named the No. 1 team in the country after its dominant win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and will take on No. 4 Oklahoma, which is the only playoff team with a loss but ended the season with a Big 12 title.
Ohio State ended up at No. 2 overall and will take on No. 3 Clemson in a battle of undefeated teams.
Unlike many years, there was little disagreement about which teams belonged in the top four. The debate mostly raged on over the order, with LSU and Ohio State each having a strong claim to be No. 1 overall.
The Tigers impressed with their resume, especially with Saturday's win.
Keith Britton @KeithBritton86
No surprise #OhioState got passed up after last night. @CFBPlayoff loved LSU/Georgia all year. That dominant win coupled w/ convenient storyline in OSU’s 1st half struggles was all they needed. When every team is at their best, though, not sure anyone can match OSU. Should be fun
Plenty of people agreed with LSU getting the top spot.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes were arguably the most dominant team in college football, and plenty were angry about the final standings.
Ron Clements @Ron_Clements
The @CFBPlayoff doesn't evaluate the season as a whole. It seems to rank teams based on the results of the previous weekend. That's the only thing that makes sense about having #LSU at No. 1 and dropping #OhioState to 2. The #CFBPlayoff committee has been a disaster from Day 1.
The good news is these teams will get a chance to prove themselves on the field, with Clemson and Oklahoma each having a strong chance as well as the top two squads to come away with a championship.
