College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Twitter Reacts to Final Reveal

John Amis/Associated Press

The College Football Playoff was released Sunday, unsurprisingly leaving plenty of disagreement around the college football world.

LSU was named the No. 1 team in the country after its dominant win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and will take on No. 4 Oklahoma, which is the only playoff team with a loss but ended the season with a Big 12 title.

Ohio State ended up at No. 2 overall and will take on No. 3 Clemson in a battle of undefeated teams.

Unlike many years, there was little disagreement about which teams belonged in the top four. The debate mostly raged on over the order, with LSU and Ohio State each having a strong claim to be No. 1 overall.

The Tigers impressed with their resume, especially with Saturday's win.

Plenty of people agreed with LSU getting the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes were arguably the most dominant team in college football, and plenty were angry about the final standings.

The good news is these teams will get a chance to prove themselves on the field, with Clemson and Oklahoma each having a strong chance as well as the top two squads to come away with a championship.