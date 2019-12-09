Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

TF-Images/Getty Images

Defending champions Liverpool travel to Red Bull Salzburg for their final UEFA Champions League group game on Tuesday and have work to do to confirm their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp's side top Group E from Napoli and need a point to qualify, but they will also progress if Carlo Ancelotti's side lose to Genk in the group's other game.

Red Bull Salzburg are third in the group but still have a slim chance of progressing to the knockout stages for the first time in their history

ESPN FC's Dale Johnson explained what the hosts need on Tuesday:

Date: Tuesday, 10 December

Time: 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (USA)



Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Red Bull Salzburg 57-20, Draw 13-4, Liverpool 4-5

Match Preview

Liverpool edged Salzburg 4-3 in a thriller at Anfield earlier in the group stage, and there will be plenty of attacking talent on show again at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday.

Teenage striker Erling Haaland has attracted plenty of attention this season with his goalscoring exploits and has 24 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian club.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the only player to have scored more times than the 19-year-old in Europe's top competition this season:

Haaland knows his team face a tough challenge to qualify but has said home advantage will be beneficial, per Jonathan Spencer for MailOnline.

"They are the world's best team," he said. "But we know we are good at home and if we are at our top level, we have a chance."

Jesse Marsch's side are unbeaten in 17 league games in 2019-20 and come into the match off the back of an emphatic 5-1 win over WSG Swarovski Tirol.

The Salzburg boss has been full of praise for opposite number Klopp ahead of the match:

Red Bull Salzburg have been beaten by Napoli and Liverpool in the Champions League this season, but their 16 goals scored in five games suggests the visitors' defence will be in for a busy evening.

Liverpool head to Austria after a 3-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth that saw them maintain top spot and continue their unbeaten start to the domestic season.

Klopp made seven changes to his team on Saturday to give key players such as Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest and still saw his side cruise to a comfortable victory.

The Athletic's James Pearce said it was the perfect preparation for Tuesday's match:

The Reds have been flawless in the Premier League but have not been as convincing in Europe. They were beaten in Napoli and held to a 1-1 draw by the Serie A side at Anfield and have not managed a clean sheet in five group games.

However, the holders are favourites to see off Salzburg, and their superior quality should be enough to see off a spirited home side on Tuesday and send through them as group winners.