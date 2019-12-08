Week 14 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks both experienced boosts in the standings through Week 13 triumphs.

To stay in their respective places in the AFC and NFC, the two teams have to pass Week 14 road tests against franchises in playoff contention.

John Harbaugh's team visits the Buffalo Bills, who are looking for a second straight statement win after a Thanksgiving Day triumph over the Dallas Cowboys.

Russell Wilson and Co. head south to face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night. The Seahawks sit three games ahead of the Rams in the NFC West, but Sean McVay's side still has life in the NFC wild-card hunt.

With wins Sunday, Baltimore and Seattle could move closer to gaining the top seed in their respective conferences, but losses would make that path more difficult with three other teams currently at 10-2.

NFL Week 14 Schedule

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Sunday, December 8

Baltimore (-6.5) at Buffalo (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-7) (1 p.m., CBS)

Miami at New York Jets (-5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay (-3) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Houston (-8.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Carolina at Atlanta (-3.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Washington at Green Bay (-12.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Minnesota (-13) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco at New Orleans (-2) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Jacksonville (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Tennessee (-3) at Oakland (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Kansas City at New England (-3) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh (-2) at Arizona (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Seattle (Pick 'em) at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 9

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-9.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Best Bets

Baltimore at Buffalo (+6.5)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Buffalo faces the unenviable task of containing Lamar Jackson, but it has the defense that could be up for the task.

In the last three games, the AFC wild-card leader allowed 211 rushing yards and forced four turnovers.

Sean McDermott's side has held three of its six home foes beneath 100 rushing yards. Most notably, it contained the New England Patriots to 224 total yards in Week 4.

Buffalo's offense could also help in limiting Jackson's output by putting together extended drives and keeping the Ravens off the field.

In their win over Dallas, the Bills had four of their five scoring drives lasted at least seven plays and all three in the second half were at least four minutes long.

Josh Allen's recent uptick in production could help with that, as he is responsible for eight touchdowns in the previous three contests.

During that stretch, the second-year quarterback has completed over 60 percent of his passes in each game.

In the same span, Jackson has 10 passing scores and another one through the ground, but only one of those defenses let up fewer total yards than the Bills this season.

San Francisco, who ranks first in total defense two spots ahead of Buffalo, held the Most Valuable Player favorite to 105 passing yards.

If the Bills get after Jackson in the pocket through Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson and others, as well as limit his rushing potential, they could remain within one score and cover.

Seattle (Pick 'em) at Los Angeles Rams

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

After the Seahawks jumped into the NFC West lead Monday, you would think they would be favored for Sunday's trip to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

But recent history between the Seahawks and Rams suggests we are in for a close affair to conclude Sunday's slate.

In their last four clashes, the Rams produced 140 points, including 29 in the Week 5 defeat at CenturyLink Field.

Additionally, the previous three meetings were decided by a total of eight points.

Los Angeles comes into Week 14 off a confidence-building win over Arizona, and it held three of its last four opponents under 100 rushing yards.

While the spotlight may shine bright on Aaron Donald, Seattle's front seven may be the difference-maker, as it limited four of the last five opponents beneath 100 rushing yards.

As Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny gained momentum in the Seahawks backfield, the Rams have struggled in that aspect of their offense with a trio of 100-yard ground games since Week 3.

If Jadeveon Clowney and Co. slow down Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown, more pressure will be on Jared Goff to thrive.

In three of the previous four contests in which the Rams did not have 100 rushing yards, Goff recorded fewer than 300 passing yards.

On the other end, Russell Wilson is 24-9 in December and his 66 touchdowns are the most he has in any regular-season month.

Back in October, the 31-year-old went 17-of-23 with 268 passing yards and four touchdowns versus the Rams.

If he comes close to replicating that and the Seattle running backs continue their success, Pete Carroll's team may remain on top of the division for another week.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.