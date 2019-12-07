Andy Ruiz Says He Wants Trilogy Fight vs. Anthony Joshua After Losing Rematch

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 7, 2019

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 07: Anthony Joshua punches Andy Ruiz Jr during the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Matchroom Boxing 'Clash on the Dunes' show at the Diriyah Season on December 07, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz via unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) to take back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts Saturday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout was a rematch of Ruiz' upset TKO win over Joshua in June, and now the two fighters are both interested in a tie-breaking third fight, per Boxing Insider:

ESPN's Ariel Helwani confirmed Joshua's sentiments and also relayed remarks from the champ about why he may have struggled in June:

Joshua is now 23-1 for his professional career. Ruiz fell to 33-2.

Ruiz earned the TKO in the first fight but was notably winning on the scorecards when the fight ended early (57-56, 57-56, 56-57). He closed as a massive 11-1 underdog, per Caesars Sportsbook.

An excellent seventh-round combination from Ruiz gave Joshua his first loss:

The rematch was a far different story, with all three judges giving Joshua the edge in at least 10 rounds. Joshua cut Ruiz early in the match and controlled the fight from start to finish:

After the match, there was nothing but respect between the two competitors:

And Ruiz riled the crowd up by asking them if they wanted to see a third fight between the two:

A matchup seems inevitable at this point with both fighters expressing significant interest. As for now, Joshua can enjoy his reign as a two-time heavyweight champion.

