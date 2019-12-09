Presidents Cup 2019: Uniform Photos for USA and International Golf Teams

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The 2019 Presidents Cup will kick off on Thursday, marking the 13th edition of the tournament pitting a team of American golf stars against the International team.

This year's event will be held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. The site also hosted the 1998 edition, where the International team claimed its only victory to date, and the 2011 tournament.

Lacoste will provide this year's uniforms, and the French company have opted for a sober approach:

Here is a closer look at the American uniforms, which unsurprisingly come in a red, white and blue colour scheme:

The shirt will be worn by the likes of Tiger Woods―who captains the team―Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

One player who won't be participating is PGA of America Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, who had to pull out of the event because of injury:

Despite his absence, the American team still looks like a strong favourite. There's a good blend of experience and overall talent, and in Rickie Fowler, Woods can call on a fantastic replacement.

While Koepka qualified as the team's top-ranked player, Fowler has five career titles on the PGA Tour, winning this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day headline the International team, captained by Ernie Els. They'll sport a green-and-yellow colour scheme that should be popular with the locals; Australia's top national sports teams also use those colours.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The team has just two players ranked in the top 20 of the World Golf Ranking in Adam Scott (18) and Matsuyama (20). That stands in stark contrast to the American team, who dominate the PGA rankings and have five players in the top 10, in addition to Koepka.

Home-field advantage will be with the International team, which features several Australian players, but the Americans have an overwhelming edge in established stars. If the defending champions play up to their talent, they should have no problems grabbing an 11th title.