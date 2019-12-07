Gilas Pilipinas vs. Indonesia: Time, Live Stream for 2019 Southeast Asian Games

Annice Lyn/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas remain on course to win a 13th consecutive basketball gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games, with the defending champions set to meet Indonesia in the semi-finals on Monday.

Front-runners the Philippines have clinched all but two of the 19 men's basketball golds given out since 1977, while Indonesia are still seeking their maiden title after finishing as runners-up in 2015 and 2017.

Rajko Toroman's semi-final underdogs will face the Philippines after finishing second in Group B, recovering from an opening defeat against Thailand by beating Malaysia and Cambodia.



Hosts the Philippines topped Group A by one point after they won each of their three fixtures against Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar, scoring a first-round high of 299 points along the way.

Date: Monday, December 9

Time: 8:15 p.m. local time/12:15 p.m. GMT/7:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Mall of Asia, Arena, Pasay, Philippines

Live Stream: TV5

Preview

Former Philippines head coach Tim Cone has done an excellent job of steering his side through their favourite competition since reassuming the role in September, and all signs point toward an 18th gold in 2019.

The home nation has been dominant in numerous events approaching the final days of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, with a substantial lead at the top of the overall medal table as of Saturday evening:

With at least 39 gold medals more than any other country—including one in each of the men's and women's three-versus-three basketball events—the Philippines could take a clean sweep in this sport.

Indonesia look like one of the few nations who could pose a genuine threat to the reigning champions. They lost out by only eight points when they met the Philippines in the 2015 gold-medal match, though that deficit stretched to 39 points when they contested gold again in 2017.

Cone's side thrashed Myanmar 136-67 in their final Group A game, the highest amount scored by any team in a single game during the first stage.

Matthew Wright and Vic Manuel each took starring roles in attack for the Philippines during that latest win, scoring 29 points and 24 points, respectively, per FIBALiveStats.com.

Marcio Lassiter also contributed a lot for the hosts, netting 15 points and recording five assists, via ESPN5:

Indonesia saw four players score at least a dozen points in their 100-71 victory over Cambodia on Saturday, but the challenge of restraining the Philippines' powerful lineup may be beyond their reach.