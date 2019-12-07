Gilas Pilipinas Beat Myanmar, Finish Southeast Asian Games Group Stage Unbeaten

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2019

Japeth Aguilar of the Philippines, center, waves with teammates after winning the Group B Basketball World Cup match against Senegal in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014. The 2014 Basketball World Cup competition will take place in various cities in Spain from Aug. 30 through to Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Miguel Angel Morenatti)
Miguel Angel Morenatti/Associated Press

Gilas Pilipinas finished the group stage of the men's basketball tournament at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with an unbeaten record, winning their final match 136-67 over Myanmar.

After a sloppy opening quarter, the tournament favorites found their rhythm, outplaying Myanmar in all areas of the game. 

Gilas had already qualified for the semifinals with blowout wins against Singapore and Vietnam. Myanmar lost its first two matches by monster scores.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Knicks Mess Wasn't About Fizdale

    Fizdale is the 8th coach fired by the Knicks since 2004. Coaches aren't the problem. It's always been Dolan

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Knicks Mess Wasn't About Fizdale

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Knicks Are Still Laughingstock of the NBA

    The latest example came Friday when management fired head coach David Fizdale

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Knicks Are Still Laughingstock of the NBA

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Fire David Fizdale 🚨

    New York fires its head coach after 4-18 start to season

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Knicks Fire David Fizdale 🚨

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kirby Smart's Legacy on the Line vs. LSU

    Win, and he's a hero; lose and deal with the fury of one of CFB's most passionate fanbases

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kirby Smart's Legacy on the Line vs. LSU

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report