Gilas Pilipinas Beat Myanmar, Finish Southeast Asian Games Group Stage Unbeaten

Gilas Pilipinas Beat Myanmar, Finish Southeast Asian Games Group Stage UnbeatenDecember 7, 2019
Miguel Angel Morenatti/Associated Press
Gilas Pilipinas finished the group stage of the men's basketball tournament at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with an unbeaten record, winning their final match 136-67 over Myanmar.
After a sloppy opening quarter, the tournament favorites found their rhythm, outplaying Myanmar in all areas of the game.
Gilas had already qualified for the semifinals with blowout wins against Singapore and Vietnam. Myanmar lost its first two matches by monster scores.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
