WWE TLC 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

It seems WWE doesn't want to work too hard during the holiday season, and the lineup heading into TLC 2019 felt indicative of that problem.

Even the fights with the most potential to them, such as The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, seemed like placeholder feuds designed to stretch things out for a month before Royal Rumble.

Whether the holiday season got in the way or these issues were from creative burnout or just bad decisions, more focus was put on the overacting involved in Lana's divorce than on making sure Sunday's pay-per-view was packed with promise.

But even the shows that look bleak have a chance to exceed expectations. Is that what happened here?

Now that TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs has concluded, let's look back on the best and the worst aspects of the PPV.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of the final PPV of the decade.