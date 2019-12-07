Week 14 NFL Picks: Tips, Odds and Over-Under Predictions for Sunday

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The holiday season is arriving early in the NFL world.

Week 14 of the 2019 campaign seems almost guaranteed to be one to remember.

The San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints are set to battle for NFC supremacy. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs into battle with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Los Angeles Rams are fighting for their playoff lives against a Seattle Seahawks team sitting atop the NFC West. Finally, two of the league's hottest teams square off when the Baltimore Ravens lock horns with the Buffalo Bills.

This weekend could go a long way toward clearing up the postseason picture.

It could have a big impact on your season-long wagering, too. On that topic, let's get to the latest spreads and over-unders at Caesars Sportsbook while predicting each contest and spotlighting three of our best bets.

Week 14 NFL Odds, Over-Unders

Baltimore Ravens (-6.0) at Buffalo Bills | O/U 43.5

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) | O/U 47.0

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-7.5) | O/U 42.0

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (-9.0) | O/U 42.5

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-13.0) | O/U 43.0

Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.0) | O/U 47.0

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-5.0) | O/U 45.5

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-2.5) | O/U 44.5

Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers (-12.5) | O/U 42.0

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars | O/U 42.5

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.0) | O/U 49.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.0) at Arizona Cardinals | O/U 43.0

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Oakland Raiders | O/U 47.5

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (+0.0) | O/U 47.0

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5) | O/U 45.5

Week 14 NFL Best Bets

Play Bengals and the Over

Cincinnati found a pulse and a passing game in Week 13 when Andy Dalton was reinserted as the starter and promptly threw for 243 yards and a score.

The Bengals have more weapons than you'd expect from a 1-11 team, even without injured wideout A.J. Green. As long as this offensive line can hold up, Joe Mixon can gash defenses on the ground, while Auden Tate and Tyler Boyd can make noise through the air.

The Browns, winners of three of their last four, might finally be finding their way, but there aren't enough reasons to trust this team as more than a touchdown favorite. Baker Mayfield has the temperature range of a water faucet (196 yards last week, 327 the week before), and Odell Beckham Jr. has only found the end zone twice all season.

Cincy's pass defense has weak spots, but with Dalton back under center, at least the offense is capable of counterpunching. Look for this back-and-forth affair to zip past the over and stay close enough for the Bengals to cover.

Prediction: Browns 27, Bengals 23

Take 49ers and the Points

It doesn't get much better on paper than having a pair of 10-2 teams go head-to-head. And the matchup only looks sweeter the deeper you dive into it.

San Francisco has the stingiest pass defense in the business. Drew Brees is the most accurate passer in the NFL. The 49ers have football's second-best rushing attack. The Saints have the game's third-best rushing defense.

This has the makings of a coin flip, but looks can be deceiving. If point differential is your metric of choice, then the Niners have the far superior squad (plus-177 to plus-50). If the eye test is more your style, San Francisco's pass defense has only really struggled against mobile quarters. Brees has four rushes for minus-one yard this season.

The Saints are also hobbling into this contest. They won't have guard Andrus Peat and could be without tackle Terron Armstead, which could be a nightmare scenario against a San Francisco defense with the second-most sacks this season (45). They're also down linebackers Kiko Alonso and A.J. Klein, which might open the rushing lanes for the Niners' deep stable of backs.

New Orleans has enough talent to win this game. But San Francisco has played a more impressive season, and if you can actually get points when taking this team, you probably should.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Saints 19

Aaron Rodgers Will Roll Over Redskins

A matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Dwayne Haskins is perhaps as lopsided as any you'll see outside of Harlem Globetrotters and the Washington Generals.

Haskins has played six games this season, completing just 54.1 percent of his passes and managing only two touchdowns against six interceptions. Over Rodgers' last six outings, he's 129-of-194 (66.5 percent) with 14 touchdowns and no picks.

If that wasn't worrisome enough, Washington is only three weeks removed from allowing Sam Darnold to throw for 293 yards and four scores. He was the fifth quarterback to put at least three scores on this defense, a group that includes Mitchell Trubisky and Kyle Allen.

Rodgers is in an entirely different weight class. And he's supported by an explosive rusher in Aaron Jones (645 rushing yards, 11 rushing scores), an elite No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams (644 receiving yards, three scores) and a rising supporting receiver in Allen Lazard (103 receiving yards and a score last week).

Oh, and Green Bay's defense has also held two of its last three opponents to 16 points or less.

This could get out of hand quickly, and if it does, Washington will either wave the white flag or pin all of its hopes to Haskins. Neither scenario gives it much of a chance to stay within the 12.5-point spread.

Prediction: Packers 28, Redskins 10