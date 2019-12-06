Antonio Brown Apologizes for 'Inexcusable' Behavior, Wants 'Another Chance'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram on Friday to offer an apology for his "inexcusable" behavior in recent months.

In the apology, Brown expressed regret about his recent actions and said he hopes that he will get another opportunity to play in the NFL:

"First and foremost, I'd like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended. I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn't thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I've worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth. Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn't handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I've had the opportunity to think about everything that's transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I've offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I'm working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I'm ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I'm going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals."

Brown was released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in September and appeared in just one game this season as a member of the Pats.

His release from Oakland came after a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. After he signed with the Patriots, Brown's former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in which she said he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018. New England cut ties with Brown when another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct and said he sent her intimidating text messages after she came forward with her story.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Brown met with the NFL for about eight hours last month to address the allegations against him and discuss his potential future in the league. Anderson reported that Brown's meeting "went well" and that he was "responsive to the NFL's questions." The NFL also met with both Brown's former trainer and the second woman who came forward.

Since his release by New England, Brown has gone unsigned, and with a possible suspension coming from the NFL depending on the outcome of its investigation and the 2019 season nearing its conclusion, he likely won't be back in the league until 2020 at the earliest.

The 31-year-old Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and developed into one of the NFL's best wideouts during that time.

Brown did not appear in a game for the Raiders before getting released, and in his only game this season, he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins.

In parts of 10 seasons, Brown has 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

It is unclear if he will have an opportunity to add to those numbers, but he is clearly attempting to get another shot.