Heavyweight Boxer Dillian Whyte Cleared by UK Anti-Doping of Violation

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 07: Dillian White fights Ian Lewison for the vacant British Heavyweight Championship contest at The SSE Hydro on October 7, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte has been cleared of a doping offence ahead of his fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday against Mariusz Wach.

The 31-year-old was provisionally stripped of the WBC interim world heavyweight title after defeating Oscar Rivas on July 20 in London.

According to BBC Sport, Whyte's pre-fight test sample contained a banned steroid, but the UK body has now cleared the fighter of any wrongdoing.

Whyte tweeted his thanks to his supporters after the investigation:

A joint-statement from Whyte and UK Anti-Doping read:

"UK Anti-Doping and the professional boxer, Dillian Whyte, can today jointly confirm that Mr Whyte was charged with an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) earlier this year, but that this charge has now been withdrawn."

It continued: "The charge was brought after a sample provided by Mr Whyte on 20 June 2019 indicated the presence of two metabolites of a steroid. UKAD initiated an investigation with which Mr Whyte cooperated fully. UKAD has accepted the explanation provided by Mr Whyte and, in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules, the charge against Mr Whyte has been withdrawn."

The two-time British kickboxing champion has been a developing force since making his boxing debut in 2011 and was the mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight crown before the doping charge. Whyte could now get a shot at the title after Friday's announcement.

Whyte will feature on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title showdown with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The London-based boxer has lost just once in his 27-fight career after Joshua defeated him by knockout in December 2015.

