Starling Marte Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Top Catching Prospect in Return for OF

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte could be available for trade, with the team seeking a top catching prospect in return, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The 31-year-old outfielder is under club control for two more seasons. His contract includes an $11.5 million salary for 2020 and a $12.5 million team option for 2021.

