Starling Marte Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Top Catching Prospect in Return for OF

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte rounds third after hitting a three-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Tyler Bashlor, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The Pirates won 8-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte could be available for trade, with the team seeking a top catching prospect in return, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. 

The 31-year-old outfielder is under club control for two more seasons. His contract includes an $11.5 million salary for 2020 and a $12.5 million team option for 2021.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

