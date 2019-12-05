Hero World Challenge 2019: Patrick Reed Takes 3 Shot Lead over Gary Woodland

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Patrick Reed created separation atop the 2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard with a six-under 66 in Thursday's second round at the Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas.

Reed, who was tied for first place with Gary Woodland at six under after the opening round, now has a three-shot lead at 12 under. Woodland recorded a three-under 69 to take sole control of second place.

Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm share third at eight under. Tournament host Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are tied for fifth at six under.

Reed has been on fire since the 13th hole on Wednesday, which is when he started a four-hole birdie streak to help him earn co-leader status. He continued that strong play Thursday with seven birdies and one bogey amid ideal scoring conditions in the Bahamas.

This week's event, which features an exclusive 18-golfer field, is the final warm-up opportunity for the Americans chosen to compete in next week's Presidents Cup in Australia. The 2018 Masters champion was one of the captain's picks by Woods, who's going to serve as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Reed said Tuesday getting selected "means a lot because it means I've worked hard and that I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing, and that's try to go out and play the best golf I can."

"I was definitely fired up to get the phone call from Tiger saying that I was a pick and that he can't wait for me to be a part of the team and that I'd bring a lot to the team," he told reporters. "That means a lot, especially coming from one of the greatest golfers ever to live on this planet."

Meanwhile, Woods made a charge of his own Thursday with a six-under 66. He produced a bogey-free scorecard one day after a mistake-riddled first round that included four bogeys and a double bogey on the 18th hole to wash out his four birdies and an eagle.

"I'm right there," he said after the round. "... At least I've got a chance going into the weekend."

Tiger is making his first start since winning the Zozo Championship in late October for his 82nd PGA Tour victory, tying Sam Snead for the most in history.

Reed, Woods and Rahm posted the best scores of the day with their 66s. Stenson secured a 67 to move into the tie for third place with Rahm.

Television coverage of the Hero World Challenge third round begins Friday at 11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.