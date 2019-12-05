Real Madrid Christmas Party Gag Gifts for Gareth Bale, More Players Revealed

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2019

VITORIA GASTEIZ, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Gareth Bale of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid, Eder Militao of Real Madrid, Isco of Real Madrid celebrate 0-1 during the La Liga Santander match between Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on November 30, 2019 in Vitoria Gasteiz Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid had their Christmas party on Wednesday, and several players—including Gareth Bale—reportedly came away with some great gag gifts from the Secret Santa portion of the festivities. 

Per Marca's Hugo Cerezo, the Wales international had never attended the festivities before, but he was at the very heart of Wednesday's celebrations. There was no sign of any "lack of team spirit," and thanks to Marcelo, Bale drew one of the biggest laughs of the night.

The Brazilian bought him a golf club, alluding to the fact that the press have used the hobby at length to criticise the former Tottenham Hotspur star, per Sport Witness.

El Chiringuito shared this photo from the start of the evening that appears to show Marcelo carrying the club into the venue:

It also shared a group photo of the players:

Bale wasn't the only player who came away with a joke gift. Per the report, winger Lucas Vazquez received a weight set after injuring his foot by dropping a weight on it earlier this season.

At the time, it was a source of ridicule in the Spanish press: 

Marco Asensio wasn't spared either. His injury to start the season hasn't been forgotten by his team-mates, who gifted him a walking aid on Wednesday.

Summer arrival Luka Jovic hasn't made a big impact for his club yet, and to help him on his way, he got a Spanish dictionary. The 20-year-old Brahim Diaz, one of the youngest players in the team, got to take some children's toys home with him.

Real Madrid will be in action on Saturday when they host a struggling Espanyol team at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Related

    Everton Fire Marco Silva

    Duncan Ferguson will lead Toffees vs. Chelsea on Saturday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton Fire Marco Silva

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Brahim Diaz to Reject Loan Offers

    Getafe, Alaves, and Espanyol want him but he's staying

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Brahim Diaz to Reject Loan Offers

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid

    Mourinho Dodges Bale Question

    'Would I like Bale at Tottenham? Come on, I don't need to answer that'

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Mourinho Dodges Bale Question

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Van Dijk Happy to Sacrifice Clean Sheets for Wins

    Liverpool defender has no qualms with conceding goals if points keep rolling in

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Dijk Happy to Sacrifice Clean Sheets for Wins

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report