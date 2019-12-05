Real Madrid Christmas Party Gag Gifts for Gareth Bale, More Players Revealed

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid had their Christmas party on Wednesday, and several players—including Gareth Bale—reportedly came away with some great gag gifts from the Secret Santa portion of the festivities.

Per Marca's Hugo Cerezo, the Wales international had never attended the festivities before, but he was at the very heart of Wednesday's celebrations. There was no sign of any "lack of team spirit," and thanks to Marcelo, Bale drew one of the biggest laughs of the night.

The Brazilian bought him a golf club, alluding to the fact that the press have used the hobby at length to criticise the former Tottenham Hotspur star, per Sport Witness.

El Chiringuito shared this photo from the start of the evening that appears to show Marcelo carrying the club into the venue:

It also shared a group photo of the players:

Bale wasn't the only player who came away with a joke gift. Per the report, winger Lucas Vazquez received a weight set after injuring his foot by dropping a weight on it earlier this season.

At the time, it was a source of ridicule in the Spanish press:

Marco Asensio wasn't spared either. His injury to start the season hasn't been forgotten by his team-mates, who gifted him a walking aid on Wednesday.

Summer arrival Luka Jovic hasn't made a big impact for his club yet, and to help him on his way, he got a Spanish dictionary. The 20-year-old Brahim Diaz, one of the youngest players in the team, got to take some children's toys home with him.

Real Madrid will be in action on Saturday when they host a struggling Espanyol team at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.